UCSD New Staff Profiles: Jerusha Lynn Humphrey

Jerusha Lynn Humphrey, otherwise known as Mrs. Jerusha, is the new registrar at the Unalaska City School. The registrar is someone who is in charge of keeping school records and registering students into the school system.

Mrs. Jerusha was born and raised in Indiana and had lived there for 38 years. Her home is where she also met the love of her life, Mr. Humphrey, the new high school social studies teacher. After many years in Indiana she moved to northern Idaho for two years. Mr. Humphrey said he wanted to try something new where it was a little more remote, just to be adventurous. After weeks of searching online for places that were hiring teachers, they found our high school. As more and more positions opened at the local high school, she was eventually hired as a registrar. Mrs. Jerusha explains the situation as, “It worked out great!” Mrs. Jerusha had come six weeks ahead of her husband to start training with Ms. Ashley, the previous registrar at UCSD. Although it was more of Mr. Humphrey’s idea to move to Alaska, Mrs. Jerusha accepted it because “...you know, you only live once, right? Might as well get out and see different things and try new things."

After a few months of living in Unalaska, Mrs. Jerusha finds herself enjoying the environment and community. Continuing to explain how it’s one of the friendliest places she had ever lived with and is appreciative of how cooperative the community is. Adding on to say that where she previously lived in Idaho it was a fairly small community but very touristy. So there were lots of places to shop there, many grocery stores, restaurants, art galleries, and beaches that were all close to her house. Despite the transition, Mrs. Jerusha enjoys the job that she has and is thankful for the opportunities her and her husband were able to have.