'Tuesday Checkup' Discusses Coping With Traumatic Loss

This week's episode of "Tuesday Checkup" featured Dr. Melanee Tiura, Executive Director of the IFHS Clinic, and Dr. Murray Buttner, a family medical physician. They talked about how to cope with loss, specifically when trauma is involved.

During the interview, Dr. Buttner references an article on grief after traumatic loss, and that article can be found here.

Unalaskans in need of support can call APIA's help line at 359-2743 to speak with a counselor over the phone or make a face-to-face appointment. The IFHS Clinic can be reached at 581-1202.

"Tuesday Checkup" is a weekly program co-produced by KUCB and the Iliuliuk Family Health Services Clinic.