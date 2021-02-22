Trident Reopens Huge Akutan Processing Plant After Month-Long COVID-19 Closure

By 1 minute ago

115 workers who have been quarantined in Sand Point and Anchorage arrived back in Akutan over the past several days to help with crab and cod processing, the company said. It's preparing to resume pollock processing this week. 
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Trident Seafoods' huge processing plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan reopened Friday after a nearly month-long COVID-19 closure. 

An outbreak at the plant forced the fishing giant to close the facility in late January just as the lucrative winter season was set to kick off. Forty-five percent of Trident's 700-person workforce ultimately tested positive for the virus, company officials said Monday.  

Multiple rounds of comprehensive testing brought welcome news last week that COVID-19 cases had been isolated on site, Trident said in a statement. Surveillance testing, symptom screenings and the use of PPE and distancing protocols continue, and will remain throughout the season. 

The company said it's developed additional measures to speed response if the virus is detected again. Those include new shift schedules to limit contact between workers and capacity limits to allow distancing outside of workstations, from the galley to the area for donning and doffing rain gear.  

"While these new measures are burdensome, we anticipate cooperation and understanding,  given everyone's eagerness to safely return to work," said Stefanie Moreland, a Trident executive. "The management team on site has been working to make sure these operational changes do not come as a surprise, and to ensure our employees know their safety is our priority." 

115 workers who have been quarantined in Sand Point and Anchorage arrived back in Akutan over the past several days to help with crab and cod processing, the company said. It's preparing to resume pollock processing this week.  

Trident has faced a number of challenges since the start of the year. In addition to the Akutan shutdown, the virus also hit one of the corporation's massive factory ships as it arrived in Unalaska last month. And last week, another floating processor caught fire while docked at a Washington port. Trident said the vessel is a total loss.

Tags: 
News
AKUTAN
covid-19
coronavirus
trident seafoods
public health
aleutian islands
industry
fish processors

Related Content

U.S. Coast Guard To Hold Formal Inquiry Into Fatal Sinking Of F/V Scandies Rose

By Feb 19, 2021
Courtesy of Bret Newbaker

A two-week federal inquiry into the fatal sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose — lost on New Year's Eve 2019 west of Kodiak Island — will open on Monday in Seattle.

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies will hold a virtual formal hearing to consider evidence related to the sinking of the Dutch Harbor-based fishing vessel until March 5.

UniSea Reopens After COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Month-Long Shutdown

By Feb 2, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Unalaska's largest fish processing plant reopened Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced it to shut down for almost a month. 

UniSea closed its doors Jan. 5 after a handful of workers tested positive for the virus, following a New Year's gathering in company housing. 

COVID-19 Closes A Third Aleutian Plant, Stranding Bering Sea Fishermen At The Dock

By & Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media Jan 23, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

A third seafood processing plant has shut down in the Aleutian Islands amid a COVID-19 outbreak, threatening to further derail lucrative winter fisheries in the region.

In the Aleutian port town of Unalaska, at least five local boats are stuck at the dock with nowhere to deliver their cod after the shutdown of the Alyeska Seafoods processing plant, according to a crew member on one of them, Tacho Camacho Castillo. 