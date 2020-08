Local schools will be reopening later this month under the Unalaska City School District's Smart Start 2020 plan.

KUCB's Maggie Nelson sat down with UCSD Superintendent John Conwell, High School Principal Jim Wilson, Eagles View Elementary Principal Chad Eichenlaub, and Iliuliuk Family and Health Services Medical Director Megan Sarnecki to discuss the details of the schools' reopening and the measures that will be in place to protect local students, staff, and teachers.