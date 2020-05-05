Qawalangin Tribe Brings Awareness To Missing And Murdered Native Women And Girls

By May 5, 2020

Shayla Shaishnikoff, Camp Qungaayux Coordinator, and tribal member Maddy Castillo stand outside the tribe's office with a sign that says "No more stolen sisters" and "Never forgotten," along with a drawing inspired by a Alaska artist Sarah Ayaqi Whalen-Lunn.
Credit Courtesy of the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska

May 5 is National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The missing and murdered Native women epidemic is an issue currently affecting Indigenous people in the United States, Canada, and around the world. 

In the U.S., there is no official federal database on the issue, and many members of the movement argue that law enforcement has not done enough to investigate Indigenous women who've gone missing. 

The little available data is grim: according to the U.S. Department of Justice, nearly half of all Native American women have experienced intimate partner violence, and on some reservations, women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average.

"As a Native American man, and a son of a Native American woman, I cannot express the heartfelt sorrow of what is happening to our Native American women and children," said Tom Robinson, tribal president of the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska. "We should have questions for commissioners of states and the federal government about the resources and priorities of them addressing this horrific atrocity. One could view this as an attack against our cultures. I do. I only ask that the local, state, and federal governments act with extreme urgency to address these crimes against humanity and put a permanent end to this nightmare. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this epidemic."

Indigenous activists and other nonprofits have created a movement in the U.S., working to raise awareness of the issue through organized marches, community meetings, the building of databases, and domestic violence training for police. 

While in-person events aren't happening because of the coronavirus, many will wear red to remember the women and girls affected by the epidemic. The goal is to honor those who have been lost, and hold people in power accountable for investigating those losses.

The Qawalangin Tribe chose to spread awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls by starting a Facebook campaign. 

"We have a Facebook post up stating that for everyone who posts a picture wearing red in our comment section with the hashtag #nomorestolensisters, we will donate $5 per person to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women," said Shayla Shaishnikoff, Camp Qungaayux Coordinator. 

Unalaskans can submit photos of themselves wearing red to the tribe's Facebook page until end-of-day Wednesday. 

 

Tags: 
News
QAWALANGIN TRIBE
MMIWG
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
UNANGAN CULTURE
UNANGAX CULTURE

Related Content

From Our Window To Yours: Qawalangin Tribe Sponsors Window Decorating Earth Day Event

By Apr 22, 2020
Earth Day: The Official Site

Wednesday marked the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. If you head to the official Earth Day 2020 website, you'll find a map of the world that looks like it's been, ironically, littered with confetti. There are pink, brown, green, blue, yellow, red, white, and grey dots covering much of the globe-at least the higher populated regions. And if you scan over the United States and Canada, you'll find a lonely green dot hovering over the Aleutian Island chain.

22nd Camp Qungaayux Includes More Classes, Kids Than Ever Before

By Aug 14, 2019
Hope McKenney/KUCB

New classes at this summer's Camp Qungaayux taught kids traditional Unangax̂ skills they haven't learned in previous years. 

Organized by the Qawalangin Tribe, the culture camp brought 68 kids to Unalaska's Humpy Cove for a weeklong celebration of Unangax̂ tradition. Now in its 22nd year, the July program had more kids and classes than ever before. 

"There are two new classes," said Shayla Shaishnikoff, the camp coordinator. "One of them is drum-making. Another one is ayaakux̂. It's dart-making and a dart game."

Qawalangin Tribe Qualifies For Federal Funds Under $2 Trillion Economic Relief Plan

By Apr 1, 2020
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic relief plan into law—the largest stimulus ever passed in the United States. 

 

The package has many different allocations in it, including $10 billion set aside for the country's native population. More than $1 billion will go to the Indian Health Service. Another billion will go towards public health, housing, and nutrition programs. 

 