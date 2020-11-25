Newscast: 11/25/20

Scheduled air service to Cold Bay is being cancelled through Dec. 1 due to a COVID-19 outbreak — a development that's expected to also disrupt service to Unalaska, where the only commercial flight option requires a connection in the Alaska Peninsula village; a rebooted version of Ravn airlines will resume scheduled flights to Unalaska and several other Alaska communities in less than a week; and the Sand Point Post Office has been closed temporarily after a postal worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.