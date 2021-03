Josiah Kelly, who was last seen in Unalaska on Feb. 27, was safely located Wednesday afternoon after a three-day search, according to the Department of Public Safety; Unalaska officials clarified a recent mandate that exempts fully vaccinated travelers from quarantining on arrival and loosened other rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday; and the mailboxes of a group of WWII Aleutian Campaign veterans have recently been flooded with a number of postcards and letters.