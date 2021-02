The Unalaska City School District will have to fill a total of 10 vacancies for the upcoming school year; the temperature at the Unalaska Airport hasn't gone below freezing yet this month, and it's the second warmest start to February on record in Cold Bay; and local linguists are incorporating storytelling into their language revitalization efforts, giving elders a chance to create and tell stories in their native languages and imparting that knowledge onto language learners.