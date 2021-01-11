Newscast: 01/11/21

As Unalaskans are once again being asked to stay at home as much as possible after the city raised its coronavirus risk level to "high" on Thursday, students are left in limbo — awaiting transition to distance education; Alaska health officials have been transitioning the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution process from deliveries directly to hospitals and clinics to a more decentralized system that relies on pharmacies and individual doctors' offices; and the City of Unalaska is continuing a Category 2 travel advisory due to inclement weather.