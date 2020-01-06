Newscast: 01/06/20

Shishaldin Volcano had an eruption Friday morning that produced an ash cloud approximately 24,000 feet and volcanic lightning; after deciding to suspend its search for five people feared dead after their 130-foot crabbing boat sank on New Years Eve off the Alaska Peninsula, the U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crew members of the F/V Scandies Rose; and amid the escalating regional tension between the U.S. and Iran, military officials say there are no new plans for Alaska-based Army units.