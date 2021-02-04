New Coast Guard Cutter Named For Heroic Sailor Buried In Unalaska

By 33 minutes ago

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Moulthrope was commissioned into service in Portsmouth, Virginia in late January.
Credit Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

Near the base of Mount Newhall in Unalaska, among several weathered Russian Orthodox crosses, a tall stone marks the grave of seaman Charles Moulthrope. 

Moulthrope was buried in Unalaska in 1896, at the age of 23, after he died during service in nearby waters. But 125 years later, his name lives on, as a recently commissioned U.S. Coast Guard cutter now carries the name Charles Moulthrope. 

 

This will be the first modern Coast Guard cutter named for an enlisted member of the Revenue Cutter Service. The ship is meant to bring recognition to the sacrifices made by Moulthrope and other sailors who served in this precursor of the U.S. Coast Guard, according to Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir.

"The first ten revenue cutters were ten oceangoing cutters," Muir said. "We're talking about wooden vessels with sails that were built at the behest of the United States Congress in the early 1790s, largely to crack down on smuggling." 

Moulthrope is recognized for heroically saving his crewmates, while they were serving off the Oregon coast.

 

"They encountered a storm and several shipmates went overboard," Muir said. "And he saved them almost single-handedly, diving over the side of the ship with a rope, while his shipmates on the vessel towed them back aboard." 

 

Not long after this heroic act, Moulthrope died near Unalaska, after he fell from the rigging of the ship to the deck, while trying to unfoul a flag.

The cutter named for him is part of a group of Sentinel-class 154-foot fast response cutters, Muir said. It is the first of six of these ships that will be homeported in Bahrain to support the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, and which will replace older, smaller cutters.

"It's designed for multi-missions, including drug and migrant interdiction ports and waterways, coastal security, fisheries patrol, search and rescue and national defense," Muir said. "We are acquiring these to replace the 1980s-era Island-class 110-foot patrol boats." 

Charles Moulthrope was buried in Unalaska in 1896, at the age of 23, after he died during service in nearby waters.
Credit Maggie Nelson/KUCB

 

According to Muir, when those vessels are decommissioned, they can be used for a variety of things.

"Some of them have been used as artificial reefs," Muir said. "Some of them have been used as training vessels or have been transferred to other U.S. government agencies and some have been sold through the Excess Defense Articles act through the State Department to navies and coast guards of other nations."

There are currently 40 fast response cutters, like the cutter Charles Moulthrope, in service, two of which have homeports in Alaska. 

Muir said the Cutter Charles Moulthrope will be escorted to Bahrain with its sister ship, the Robert Goldman, which will be commissioned next month in Florida.

 

Tags: 
News
United States Coast Guard
United States Revenue Cutter Service
Charles Moulthrope
Fast Response Cutter
Bahrain
U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
unalaska
dutch harbor
Mount Newhall

Related Content

Nation's Sole Heavy Icebreaker Arrives In Unalaska, Prepares To Patrol Arctic Waters

By Jan 6, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

The nation's sole heavy icebreaker arrived in the Aleutians this week for the first time since 2013.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Polar Star is preparing to patrol Alaska's Arctic waters, including the maritime boundary line separating the U.S. and Russia.

The Polar Star sits in the Port of Dutch Harbor. The ship is nearly 400 feet long and can break ice up to 21 feet thick. 

The ship arrived with 136 crew members on Tuesday for a pit stop 30 days into a months-long deployment to the Arctic to assert maritime sovereignty and security in the far north.

Local Coastguardsman Receives Award For Exceptional Service

By May 26, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

A local petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard received an award earlier this month for exceptional service, "modeling a superior example and distinction" amongst his shipmates.

Marine Science Technician (MST) Jake Hill – who has been with the 7-person Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor since last summer – was awarded the Sector Anchorage Enlisted Person of the 4th Quarter of 2019 honor.

Coast Guard Seeks Information Regarding Sinking Of The F/V Scandies Rose

By Sep 16, 2020
Gerry Cobban Knagin

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking help from the public in its investigation of a Dutch Harbor-based fishing vessel that was lost off the Alaska Peninsula along with five crew members.