Local Snowmachiner Dies In Avalanche In Unalaska Valley

Updated 2/25/20 at 9:20 p.m.

An Unalaska man was killed in an avalanche Tuesday evening while he was snowmachining in the Unalaska Valley.

Trey Henning, 21, was buried in the avalanche and later recovered from the site near the quarry on Overland Drive. In a statement, the Department of Public Safety said life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

"CPR was initiated and other life-saving measures were taken both on the scene and throughout his extrication from the mountain," said the statement. "Henning was taken to the Unalaska clinic for continued care. After exhausting all efforts to revive him, he was pronounced deceased at 1858 hours."

Public Safety officials said they were notified of the avalanche around 5:30 p.m. The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services led the response, with help from police and several Good Samaritan snowmachiners.

Officials did not say what triggered the avalanche or how long Henning was buried.

Grief counseling and mental health resources are available through the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA). Unalaskans can call APIA's help line at 359-2743 to speak with a provider over the phone or make a face-to-face appointment.

The fire department is reminding Unalaskans to use extreme caution in backcountry and potential avalanche areas.

