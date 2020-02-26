Investigation Underway Following Ammonia Spill At Trident Seafoods' Akutan Plant

By 1 minute ago

Akutan, photographed in July of 2019.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Trident Seafoods is investigating an ammonia leak at its processing plant in Akutan.

About 5,000 pounds of the gas spilled in late January, according to Crystal Smith of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). She said the plant was doing a purge of its refrigeration system when company officials noticed the coolant was gone.

"They're doing some investigation to see if it was during the purge that they lost all 5,000 pounds [or] if there was a leak in the system," said Smith. "They believe it was all lost during the purge, but they are doing some investigation just to ensure that was the case."

Trident did not respond to requests for comment. 

Smith said the plant reported the leak to the DEC about two weeks after it happened and is now investigating in partnership with the department.

She said there was no way to contain the ammonia, which dispersed into the surrounding environment.

"The weather at the time had strong winds that allowed it to disperse more rapidly within the natural environment," said Smith. "At this point, we have not received any health reports, and they don't believe it got captured in areas where it could condense and cause health impacts."

Smith said the DEC is waiting for an investigation report from Trident. After that, it'll use the findings to determine the case's next steps.

Tags: 
News
trident seafoods
DEC
Department of Environmental Conservation
AKUTAN

Related Content

Kloosterboer Fined $10,000 For Late Reporting Of Ammonia Leak

By Nov 9, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

After a dangerous ammonia leak last winter, Kloosterboer Dutch Harbor is renovating its refrigeration system, investing in its hazmat team, and paying a $10,008 fine.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement this week.

Unalaska Medic Recognized For Rescue During Kloosterboer Ammonia Leak

By Dec 5, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

An Unalaska fire captain has been recognized as Alaska’s emergency medical responder of the year.

Medic Salvador Alvarado won the award for a bold rescue last winter, beating out more than 40 EMS providers across the state.

The call came in at 12:45 p.m.: Ammonia was leaking inside an industrial freezer at the Kloosterboer cold storage facility.

Captain Salvador Alvarado rushed to the scene, where he learned that a worker was trapped inside with the toxic chemical.

Henry Swanson Drive Open After Vessel Ammonia Leak

By Sep 5, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's first responders briefly closed Henry Swanson Drive Tuesday night when a vessel at the Carl E. Moses Boat Harbor reported an ammonia leak.

The Department of Public Safety contained the leak from a tank on the F/V Aleutian Sable and reopened the road by 8:20 p.m., within an hour of the initial closure. 

Officials say two people were treated for minor injuries related to the "short" ammonia release.