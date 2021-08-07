COVID-19 Infections Spike In Sand Point

Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported seven new COVID-19 infections in Sand Point on Thursday. That brings the total to 17 new cases reported in the Eastern Aleutians city since July 16.

Paul Mueller, the CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes — which operates the city's principal health clinic — spoke live on KSDP, the public radio station in Sand Point.

He told listeners the city's recent uptick in cases is "not just affecting Sand Point, it's affecting all the other parts of the region as people travel."

Mueller attributed the increase in cases to an event that took place in Sand Point last week. "And from that gathering, the cases have increased, and we're seeing them on a daily basis go up and up," he said.

​Mueller did not specify the event.

Several people who attended Sand Point's culture camp, a large gathering held last week, are currently in Unalaska. Officials from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in Unalaska said people who travelled from Sand Point to Unalaska have all been tested for the virus.

IFHS Medical Director Dr. Megan Sarnecki reported that everyone who returned to Unalaska after attending the camp has gotten two COVID-19 tests, which have all come back negative.

Sarnecki said there are about a dozen people with COVID-19 cases in Unalaska, all are industry-related and in isolation. Case numbers in Unalaska continue to decline.

Many organizations in Sand Point have closed to in-person business due to the outbreak, but municipal officials have not yet mandated any city-wide closures.

Mueller of the Eastern Aleutian Tribes would not respond to questions about whether neighboring communities have been notified about the rise in infections or what caused this uptick in cases. KUCB made many attempts to reach the organization for comment, but representatives would not speak on the matter.

Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, a staff physician with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and a member of the state's COVID-19 task force, reinforced the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested.

But Rabinowitz also offered some hope.

"Although this seems daunting and scary when there's a surge in cases in such a small community, you guys know how to work together and communicate well, because you are a small community," she said. "That's how you make it through every winter — helping each other out, helping find resources for individuals that have a harder time navigating the system. That's what's going to get everyone through this."

Healthcare professionals advise anyone who may have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to isolate and get tested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.