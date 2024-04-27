© 2024 KUCB
Kirsten Dobroth

  • King Cove August 2023
    Industry
    King Cove braces for salmon season with no seafood processor amid historic price slump
    Kirsten Dobroth
    The city of King Cove is worried about the future after its seafood processor announced earlier this month that it will cease operations. The plant, formerly owned by Peter Pan Seafood Company, is the economic engine of the community on the Alaska Peninsula. A new owner will take over the processing plant, but it’s unclear when the facility will reopen. Kirsten Dobroth is the Alaska reporter for Undercurrent News, which is a commercial fishing and seafood industry trade magazine. She’s been reporting on what this means just ahead of salmon season.