Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Crewmember sustains fatal injuries on board fishing vessel near Akutan

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:22 PM AKDT
North of Akun Bay June 6, 2020
Contributor
Akun Island, northeast of Akutan seen June 2020.

A crewmember on the F/V Halcyon died after sustaining an injury on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 58-foot vessel was fishing Pacific cod using pot gear about 20 miles north of Akutan Island when the incident occurred. Coast Guard officials said they were notified on Wednesday at 9:55 p.m. Vessel crew will provide more information about the incident to local law enforcement in Dutch Harbor.

The Coast Guard will be investigating the incident.

Disclosure: The captain of the vessel contributes to a KUCB podcast. He is not involved in news coverage.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
