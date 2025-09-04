Crewmember sustains fatal injuries on board fishing vessel near Akutan

A crewmember on the F/V Halcyon died after sustaining an injury on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 58-foot vessel was fishing Pacific cod using pot gear about 20 miles north of Akutan Island when the incident occurred. Coast Guard officials said they were notified on Wednesday at 9:55 p.m. Vessel crew will provide more information about the incident to local law enforcement in Dutch Harbor.

The Coast Guard will be investigating the incident.

Disclosure: The captain of the vessel contributes to a KUCB podcast. He is not involved in news coverage.