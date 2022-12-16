© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
Fishery council approves 1.3 million metric ton pollock allowable catch

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM AKST
Berett Wilber
KUCB
The world’s most widely eaten fish shows no signs of disappearing from fish sticks and McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches anytime soon.

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council last Sunday approved a total allowable catch for the 2023-24 Eastern Bering Sea pollock fishery of 1.3 million metric tons.

That's up about 17% from 2022, when it was set at 1.11 million, but it's lower than other recent years.

The allowable catch in the Aleutian Islands pollock fishery is 19,000 metric tons, the same as 2022-23.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration touts the Alaska pollock fishery as “a model of sustainability.” But it’s also come under fire from some conservation groups, and a 2021 study linked the fishery to the decline of Northern fur seals.

The council’s recommendation must be approved by the U.S. Commerce Department, which the department is nearly certain to do.

Tags
Industry pollockAlaska FisheriesAlaska State Newsport of dutch harbor
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • fur seals john ryan.jpg
    Regional
    For years, scientists couldn’t explain the decline in these Bering Sea fur seals. A new study blames pollock trawlers
    Theo Greenly
    Fur seals are an essential subsistence food for the Unangax̂ communities in the Bering Sea’s Pribilof Islands. But for years, scientists have been unable to explain why the seals’ populations have been falling. Now, a new peer-reviewed study points its finger at an industry that’s long been suspected, but never definitively linked with the population declines: Alaska’s huge commercial pollock fishery, which harvests the same species that nursing female seals rely on to feed their pups.
  • northern_victor_2.jpg
    Industry
    New owner to take over Unalaska fish processing plant
    Hope McKenney
    The Northern Victor – a 380-foot processing ship owned by Icicle Seafoods – spent decades splitting its seasons between processing pollock in Unalaska’s Beaver Inlet and traveling to Seattle for maintenance. In 2018, the vessel found a permanent home docked at Unalaska’s spit.Now, Icicle is transferring ownership of its floating operation to Westward Seafoods, which operates a large processing plant down Captain’s Bay Road.
  • Makushin.jpeg
    Regional
    OCCP finalizes negotiations with geothermal engineering firm
    Theo Greenly
    A geothermal energy project in Unalaska is taking another step forward in development. Ounalashka Corporation/Chena Power, LLC, the company responsible for the Makushin Geothermal Project, says it’s finalizing negotiations with a renewable energy firm to develop the Makushin Geothermal Project. That could be a major milestone for the project, which aims to develop geothermal energy from Makushin Volcano, about 13 miles from Unalaska’s city center.
