© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Industry
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

King crab hatcheries could be on Alaska’s horizon as mariculture bill moves past Legislature

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published May 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM AKDT
BLUE KINGS.jpg
Celeste Leroux
/
Alaska Sea Grant
House Bill 41 would allow certain nonprofits to pursue mariculture enhancement or restoration projects for species of shellfish — like abalone, razor clams, sea cucumbers and king crab.

The Alaska House of Representatives agreed last week to changes made to a mariculture enhancement bill that would allow shellfish to be grown in hatcheries, moving it one step closer to becoming law.

House Bill 41 would allow certain nonprofits to pursue mariculture enhancement or restoration projects for species of shellfish — like abalone, razor clams, sea cucumbers and king crab. It would be the first time in Alaska’s history that people could raise animals like crab in hatcheries and release them into the wild to support commercial fisheries.

Independent Rep. Dan Ortiz sponsored the bill, which was presented in February last year.

HB 41 plays a key role in the building blocks to make mariculture a growing and significant part of the overall Alaska fisheries portfolio,” Ortiz said.

The bill outlines safety standards and a framework for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to manage projects for growing shellfish and keeping stocks healthy.

Ortiz said it’s just one piece of the puzzle for bolstering Alaska’s fishing industry.

There's lots of other things that have already happened and need to continue to happen in order to make that dream of perhaps an added billion-dollar-a-year industry to an already $5 billion, $6 billion-a-year industry.”

Right now, the capital budget has about $5 million for new mariculture projects. An important next step is the state expanding that number, he said.

One thing that I'd like to see before the session ends is to see if we can get that number closer to the $25 million requested,” Ortiz said.

Now that HB 41 has passed the Legislature, it moves to Gov. Dunleavy’s desk for signing.

Tags

Industry maricultureking crabALASKA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAMEshellfish
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • 20mariculture_big.jpg
    Regional
    Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation Aims To Expand Mariculture In The Aleutians
    Theo Greenly
    Representatives from the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation visited Unalaska last week as part of its push to expand the state's mariculture…
  • download.jpg
    News
    With low stocks and closures looming, Bering Sea crab fleet braces for another blow
    The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this month that all major crab stocks are down. And for the first time in over 25 years, the…
  • LEKANOFF PARKER DECK RAVEN BAY.jpg
    Industry
    Local boat looks to Unalaska’s youth in hopes of revitalizing island’s fishery
    Maggie Nelson
    It was still dark at Unalaska’s Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor, just before 5 a.m. on a fair spring morning. Normally, Dustan Dickerson and his three-man crew would be warming up the engine of the 54-foot Raven Bay by now so they could head out a few miles to haul and set cod pots, eat, sleep and repeat for a couple days before returning home. But on this mid-March morning, the crew was joined by three sleepy-eyed greenhorns: Corynn Lekanoff, Kaidon Parker and Anatoly Fomin. The three local teens were headed out for a day trip to get a glimpse into the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen. The trip is part of an outreach program led and started earlier this year by Dickerson, captain and owner of the Raven Bay. It’s meant to provide local youth with the chance to get on a boat and see what fishing is all about.
Load More