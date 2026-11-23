The Alaska Air National Guard flew three patients from Unalaska to Anchorage Thursday night after bad weather grounded the air ambulances that usually handle medevacs.

All of the patients were in critical condition. Two had been at Iliulik Family and Health Services since Wednesday, and one of those had been placed on a ventilator. But high winds and snow meant LifeMed Alaska and Guardian Flight couldn’t fly.

As the clinic started to run short on medicine for the ventilator patient, nurse practitioner Christy Fassbender asked the military to bring pararescuemen and medication that could be airdropped if the plane couldn’t land.

But the plane did land, in low visibility.

An HC-130J Combat King II, a fixed wing aircraft often used for medevac flights, managed to land in Unalaska despite the bad weather. David Bedard, public affairs chief for the Alaska National Guard, said the crew came from the Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron, with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron on board.

Fassbender flew with the patients to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. From there, they were taken to area hospitals. She said all three patients had stabilized and were expected to recover.