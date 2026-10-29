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Sen. Sullivan talks Unalaska air travel, geothermal and latest New York Times report

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
A "Welcome to Unalaska" sign inside Tom Madsen Airport.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
A "Welcome to Unalaska" sign inside Tom Madsen Airport.

Election Day is Tuesday, and Alaska’s Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is on the ballot seeking reelection. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and is seeking a third term. Sullivan faces Democrat Mary Peltola of Bethel, independent Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg and Republican Gerald Heikes of Palmer.

On Wednesday, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with the senator over the phone about two issues important to Unalaskans: air travel and geothermal energy.

He also responded to a New York Times article alleging that operatives aligned with Peltola, recruited the other Dan Sullivan on the ballot. That report was published hours before KUCB’s interview. Peltola’s campaign has denied involvement.

“I'm disappointed. I know Mary,” said Sullivan. He called the alleged recruitment effort “dirty tricks” and said he will keep running his campaign “based on my record, based on the truth, based on my character, not just as a U.S. senator, but a 30-year Marine who served my country honorably.”

The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. Here is a statewide voter guide.
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Government Senator Dan SullivanDAN SULLIVANgeneral electionELECTIONU.S. Senate
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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