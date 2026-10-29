Sen. Sullivan talks Unalaska air travel, geothermal and latest New York Times report

Election Day is Tuesday, and Alaska’s Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is on the ballot seeking reelection. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and is seeking a third term. Sullivan faces Democrat Mary Peltola of Bethel, independent Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg and Republican Gerald Heikes of Palmer.

On Wednesday, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with the senator over the phone about two issues important to Unalaskans: air travel and geothermal energy.

He also responded to a New York Times article alleging that operatives aligned with Peltola, recruited the other Dan Sullivan on the ballot. That report was published hours before KUCB’s interview. Peltola’s campaign has denied involvement.

“I'm disappointed. I know Mary,” said Sullivan. He called the alleged recruitment effort “dirty tricks” and said he will keep running his campaign “based on my record, based on the truth, based on my character, not just as a U.S. senator, but a 30-year Marine who served my country honorably.”