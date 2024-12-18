Federal Subsistence Board expands with Alaska Native recommendations in mind

Rural Alaskans have long relied on subsistence practices to put food on the table, which is why it matters who regulates fishing, hunting and gathering in the state. The Federal Subsistence Board manages how wild foods are harvested on federal lands and waters in Alaska, and is looking to better reflect the needs of rural subsistence users by incorporating more Indigenous input into its membership.

In October, the board — which is made up of regional advisors from several national organizations, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs — added three new public voting seats, bumping the total number of public members up to six, a figure that includes the board chair. The new seats are part of a recent move by the Biden Administration to bolster Alaska Native representation on the board. The rule also requires the board chair to have expertise in rural subsistence.

The new members need to have firsthand knowledge of and experience with subsistence practices in rural Alaska. They must be nominated or recommended by federally recognized Alaska Native tribal governments, although they are not required to be tribal members themselves.

Federal data shows that rural Alaskans harvest about 18,000 tons of wild foods each year, with fish making up 56% of the total. Alaska is also the only state where subsistence use of fish and game is prioritized under federal law over other means of consumption.

A Department of the Interior spokesperson said the agency has already received several recommendations for new board membership.

A group of 10 federal subsistence regional advisory councils across Alaska helps guide the board’s decisions. These councils take public input at their meetings, which happen at least twice a year. A meeting for the Aleutians and Kodiak regional advisory council was held in Unalaska this summer .