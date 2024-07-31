U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selects contractor for Iliuliuk Bay dredging project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected a contractor for an upcoming dredging project in Unalaska. Chico, California-based J.E. McAmis Inc. is expected to begin work next spring.

Crews will dredge an underwater bar across the floor of the entrance channel into Iliuliuk Bay. This will allow large cargo ships to pass freely into the Port of Dutch Harbor without waiting for high tide.

While dredging was previously expected to start this fall, Army Corps spokesperson John Budnik said the new anticipated date allows the contractor time to develop a safety plan.

Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, who leads the Army Corps in Alaska, said the dredging project will improve mariner safety and strengthen the regional supply chain.

Funding for the project comes primarily from the federal government, with the City of Unalaska shouldering a quarter of costs. The project was first adopted in 2016, but local and federal officials have discussed it since the mid-90s.

Army Corps representatives previously said the dredging project is not expected to increase erosion on Front Beach or impact marine life.