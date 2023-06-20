Linda Lekanoff retires after 35 years of serving up nutritious meals to Unalaska's youth

The Unalaska City School District saw significant staff turnover this year, including the retirement of Sharon O’Malley , Karie Wilson , Linda Lekanoff, Trish Adams, Steven Gregory and Jim Wilson .

KUCB's Carlos Tayag sat down with them to reflect on their time with the district.

Last week, we heard from O’Malley and Wilson. Today, we hear from Linda Lekanoff, who was the UCSD Food Service Manager for 35 years.

CARLOS TAYAG: Were you always the food service manager?

LINDA LEKANOFF: Yes, I started off, Wow, back when my kids were super young. That's what I started off as and that's what I ended up as.

TAYAG: And I assume that you liked it?

LEKANOFF: I loved it! That was a great job, and the people I worked with are really great. And we always had really supportive administration.

TAYAG: How many kids did you cook for?

LEKANOFF: Oh, God, I think about, I would say a little under 400. Because we were never really sure exactly how many we would end up with.

TAYAG: Breakfast and lunch?

LEKANOFF: Yes, breakfast and lunch. I had really good staff people.

TAYAG: What are you going to miss about working in the lunchroom and being the food service manager?

LEKANOFF: Of course it's going to be the kids. You know, I just love their energy and their friendliness, and just watching how they changed through the years. And then all the people, all the teachers are such great people. We're really lucky. I think school people are really some of the most nicest and creative people I've ever met. So yeah, the people.

TAYAG: What are you looking forward to in your retirement?

LEKANOFF: Just not having to be up and at 'em so early every morning. I'll miss the school environment. It's so positive, and there's always something interesting going on. So I'll try to keep in touch with that a little bit. That whole school energy is just so positive and creative.

TAYAG: It's the kind of place that makes you want to stay for a long time?

LEKANOFF: Yes. Yes, it does. So I did.

TAYAG: Do you have any favorite memories or experiences? Does anything stand out as something really special?

LEKANOFF: You know, when our school won the accreditation, what about 10 years ago, the blue ribbon, I thought that was a high point because, you know, we had a big celebration and kids got t-shirts and some of the teachers spoke. And, of course, you know, there's been some, some really bad things that have happened — tragedies, local community tragedies, that were really sad — and having everybody kind of just supporting each other at those times was really helpful to me.

TAYAG: I bet you saw a lot of the mood during those things with kids in the lunchroom? I think food is special and food can make people happy. Just kind of nourishing people and taking care of people is an important thing.

LEKANOFF: That is so true that the food would make the people happy. I mean, they would be so excited and happy if what we were serving that day was one of their favorites. And they let us know.

TAYAG: Do you know what the kids' favorite thing was?

LEKANOFF: I think it's pizza or the baked cheese sandwiches? Yeah, that was their all-time favorite.

TAYAG: What about you? What's your favorite?

LEKANOFF: I just liked it when we had a meal that I knew they were going to like, and that presented well, and it was hot. And everything was as it should be that always brought me a lot of satisfaction.

TAYAG: What was your favorite meal to eat?

LEKANOFF: Oh, man, we got this commodity from the USDA, and it was teriyaki chicken, and it was already made and everything. And that to me was one of the best meals, served with hot rice and a bun and some fruit. Yeah, that was good stuff.

TAYAG: Well, is there anything else that you would like to say? Or maybe a farewell message or an update?

LEKANOFF: I just appreciate all the good wishes that I've received from school people and people in town. If I was leaving town, this would be very, very hard. But I'm still going to be around, possibly even subbing, so that makes it easier to leave my job. Because you know, I've been doing this for 35 years. So I'm really looking forward to doing something different. But it's great that I'll still be here.

TAYAG: Well, thank you for everything that you've done for kids and families. And I really do believe, I think nourishment is really important. I think you probably played a really important part in kids' lives and education.

LEKANOFF: Thank you. It is a big decision to leave the job, but it was time and I've had no regrets. And I'm glad I'm gonna be able to see the kids and parents around town and stuff.

TAYAG: Maybe someone else will cook for you.

LEKANOFF: Yay. Bring it on! I'd love that.

