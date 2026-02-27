© 2026 KUCB
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

Unalaska’s rural healthcare could get national spotlight with new documentary series

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:45 AM AKST
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

The main health clinic in Unalaska may soon be the focus of a new documentary series on A&E. The television network has already begun virtual interviews with staff members.

Dawn Johnson, CEO of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, said A&E reached out to the clinic about a series highlighting what it’s like to deliver healthcare in a remote, rural setting like Unalaska — from the backgrounds of the providers themselves to the everyday challenges they face.

Johnson said the focus will be on healthcare workers, not patients, though she said specific patient consent would be required if that ever changes. Johnson said producers are currently in the editing phase of those initial staff interviews, and there’s no definitive timeline yet.

The clinic’s board of directors has signed off on moving forward with filming for a potential pilot. Johnson said if A&E decides to move ahead with a full documentary series, the board will take another vote before anything is finalized.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
