Unalaska’s rural healthcare could get national spotlight with new documentary series

The main health clinic in Unalaska may soon be the focus of a new documentary series on A&E. The television network has already begun virtual interviews with staff members.

Dawn Johnson, CEO of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, said A&E reached out to the clinic about a series highlighting what it’s like to deliver healthcare in a remote, rural setting like Unalaska — from the backgrounds of the providers themselves to the everyday challenges they face.

Johnson said the focus will be on healthcare workers, not patients, though she said specific patient consent would be required if that ever changes. Johnson said producers are currently in the editing phase of those initial staff interviews, and there’s no definitive timeline yet.

The clinic’s board of directors has signed off on moving forward with filming for a potential pilot. Johnson said if A&E decides to move ahead with a full documentary series, the board will take another vote before anything is finalized.