Unalaskans protest against Trump in nationwide ‘No Kings’ rally

On a typical Saturday in downtown Unalaska, it’s quiet. It’s easy to hear birds singing and the river’s fresh water flowing into the bay. But on June 14, the island’s usual calm was accompanied by honking cars and voices chanting slogans like “No kings, no crowns, we the people won’t back down.”

More than 40 residents gathered at the island's only four-way stop intersection as part of a larger “No Kings” protest that drew massive crowds to cities across the nation over the weekend.

Participants were protesting against President Donald Trump and his administration. Some say he’s overstepped his power as president, edging toward authoritarianism. But according to Saturday’s protestors, the only monarchs they want are king crab and king salmon.

Sharon Svarny-Livingston, who organized the protest, made a few signs saying just that: “The only thing we want are king crab.” She said the rally backs what the United States founders created — a governing body to run the country.

“It was people, just normal, regular, everyday people governing together, making that constitution,” Svarny-Livingston said, “making sure that there was a rule of law that was going to guide us through the messes that we might get into.”

As cars stopped at the intersection, protesters waved at them, and drivers sometimes waved back, giving a thumbs up or even honked.

People of all ages were at the peaceful protest, including children. For Svarny-Livingston, that was one reason she put together the gathering — so children can learn how to show up for the community.

“Do you see those two kids over there? She brings her kids to every [protest] we have,” she said. “And I just think it's really important, because then they learn social responsibility. I teach kids about plants, we do everything hands on. I'm telling you, these kids remember for the rest of their lives, so they'll remember this forever.”

Svarny-Livingston joined in on a series of chants led by other protestors, like “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”