Unalaska runners kick off summer with a two-mile tradition

36 runners hit the pavement June 20 for Unalaska’s annual Summer Solstice Run. Participants ran a total of two miles starting at the Carl E. Moses Boat Harbor. Maika’i Gahan had the overall fastest time of 15:36.

“It was a perfect day for a run, cool and overcast with no wind to speak of,” said Albert Burnham, the recreation manager for the city’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation.

This year, the PCR opted for shades instead of shirts as the race’s giveaway items, which seemed to be a hit, Burnham said.

Here are the first-place winners in each category, including their times:

Master’s Men’s:



Bob Demeo [29:34]

Adult Men’s:



Maika’i Gahan [15:36]

Adult Women’s:



Kayla Lopez [18:09]

Teen Boys’:



Elijah Nelson [17:25]

Youth Boys’:



Caeden Roll [32:28]

Youth Girls’:



Evelynn Kitsyuk [18:06]

The next Unalaska race will be the Ballyhoo Mountain Run on July 20. Register online at the PCR website or in-person at the community center.