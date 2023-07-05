© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaska celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM AKDT
Unalaska fourth of July parade
1 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_8030.JPG
Dozens of cars, a boat and a helicopter participated in Unalaska's Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2023.
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
2 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7979.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
3 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_8026.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
4 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7999.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
5 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7966.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
6 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7990.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
7 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7973.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
8 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_8018.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
9 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_7998.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Unalaska fourth of July parade
10 of 10  — unalaska 4th of july web photos/IMG_8016.JPG
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB

Hundreds of Unalaskans celebrated Independence Day at the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

The Unalaska Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture hosted the event.

This year’s theme was “National Treasure,” and participants incorporated it into their floats. In all, 17 cars, one boat and even a Coast Guard helicopter participated in the festivities.

“We had a cool flyover from the Coast Guard,” said Albert Burnham, the city’s recreation manager. “That’s the second time we’ve ever had that, which was really cool.”

Local judges Melodie Franklin, Angela Boyter and Ellis Berry had a tough job choosing winners among the float participants, but narrowed it down to this list:

  • Best use of Theme: Alaska Peace Officers Association
  • Best of Show: LifeMed Alaska
  • Best with Animals: Museum of the Aleutians
  • Judges’ Favorite: Resolve Marine
Tags
Arts & Culture FOURTH OF JULYDEPARTMENT OF PARKS CULTURE AND RECREATIONCity of Unalaska Department of Parks Culture and RecreationCity of Unalaska
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
