Unalaska celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

Hundreds of Unalaskans celebrated Independence Day at the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

The Unalaska Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture hosted the event.

This year’s theme was “National Treasure,” and participants incorporated it into their floats. In all, 17 cars, one boat and even a Coast Guard helicopter participated in the festivities.

“We had a cool flyover from the Coast Guard,” said Albert Burnham, the city’s recreation manager. “That’s the second time we’ve ever had that, which was really cool.”

Local judges Melodie Franklin, Angela Boyter and Ellis Berry had a tough job choosing winners among the float participants, but narrowed it down to this list: