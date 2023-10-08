Warrior Cross-Country teams compete at the 2023 ASAA State Championships

The Bethel Boys Cross-Country team took fifth place at the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Palmer. Led by standout junior Ned Peters, the boys tied for the school’s second-best finish the recorded history, besting Kenai Central by just three points.

Peters placed in the top 10, making him only the third Bethel male in the last 20 years of recorded results to do so for the Warriors. Peters finished ninth, with a time of 17 minutes and 31 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Bethel Lady Warriors took sixth place at the state meet. Rosemary Dyment led the effort, taking 27th place with a time of 23 minutes, 9 seconds.

In the Division I, small school competition, Hooper Bay senior Latrell Lake took 10th place with a time of 19 minutes, 7 seconds, which was the fastest time for any Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta competitor in that division. Chevak’s Ace Hill finished in 15th place.

In the girls' Division I, Kiley Hayden from the upper Kuskokwim village of Sleetmute placed 16th with a time of 24 minutes and 31 seconds. Chefornak’s Abigail Mael took 18th place with a time of 25 minutes and 59 seconds, making them the highest finishers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.