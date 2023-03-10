Watch the 2023 Board of Fish statewide meeting live

The Board of Fish will hear staff reports and start public testimony today.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council will report on its electronic monitoring program and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will report on its draft action plan to protect Nushagak king salmon, which are a stock of concern.

During this meeting the board will finalize the state's Nushagak king action plan, which will change management in the district's fisheries. It will also consider three proposals that address the longstanding Nushagak-Mulchatna King Salmon Management Plan and 19 proposals on fisheries regulations around the state.

Record copies to provide additional information to the board during the meeting can be submitted electronically here.

The meeting will be streamed live from March 10 - 14. Watch it here or on the Board of Fish website.

You can also call in to listen:

+1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID: 834 0393 3230

If you're experiencing technical difficulties with the live stream you can email the support staff.