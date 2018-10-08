Coleman Reelected To City Council After Defeating Tutiakoff By 11 Votes

Shari Coleman has been reelected to City Council seat G for a three-year term.
Credit Courtesy of Shari Coleman

Shari Coleman has retained her seat on the Unalaska City Council after defeating challenger Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes.

The race was too close to call on the night of Tuesday's election.

Officials announced the final result on Friday after canvassing 34 absentee and questioned ballots that were deemed valid.

Coleman attributed the close contest to her voting record over the past year, which was her first in public office.

"When you stand up, you stand out," she said. "And if you look at my record, it hasn't really meshed with other council members. So I can understand I might have rubbed people the wrong way."

Coleman has been one of the council's most vocal opponents to restructuring the Department of Public Safety. She's also diverged from the majority on matters including whether to grant late applications for senior citizen property tax exemptions.

Moving forward, Coleman said she's taking her narrow reelection as a reminder to stay open-minded.

"Because you come with your experiences and preconceived notions, and it's important that you put that aside," she said. "That's something I've tried really hard on — to focus just on the facts, what's being presented to you, and what you hear from community members. Put all that together and come up with a decision."

Coleman said she's also planning to reach out to Unalaskans who didn't vote for her in an effort to connect with a wider swath of the community.

"Because you can get really wrapped up in just your colleagues and friends," she said. "You get into this mirco-circle."

The City Council is expected to certify Unalaska's election results on Tuesday.

In addition to Coleman's victory at council seat G, Alejandro "Bong" Tungul has earned another term at seat F and Carlos Tayag has won his first elected office at the school board seat A. Both Tungul and Tayag ran unopposed, earning about 78 and 86 percent of the vote, respectively. 

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
CITY COUNCIL
SCHOOL BOARD

Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Final Results

By Oct 5, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City Councilor Shari Coleman has defeated Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes to retain seat G.

That result comes after election officials canvassed absentee and outstanding ballots on Friday morning.

Councilors are expected to certify all of the final election results at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 337 votes (77.8%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 96

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G

Too Close To Call: Coleman Leads Tutiakoff By 9 Votes In Race For City Council Seat G

By Oct 3, 2018
SHARI COLEMAN AND VINCENT TUTIAKOFF SR.

Unalaska's only contested race is too close to call after Tuesday's election. 

While preliminary results show City Councilor Shari Coleman holds a nine vote lead over challenger Vincent Tutiakoff Sr., there are still 40 ballots left to count.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder said those absentee and questioned ballots will be canvassed Friday to determine the final outcome. 

Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Preliminary Results

By Oct 2, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

The polls have closed, but Unalaska's only contested race is still too close to call.

Check out the preliminary municipial election results below. We'll bring you the final results after city officials canvass the 40 outstanding ballots on Friday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 314 votes
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 85

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G