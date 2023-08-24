Search Query
Workforce Development Pilot Program
Education
Qawalangin Tribe offers free online college programs to tribal members through new partnership
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska is offering free online college programs to all tribal members through a new educational partnership. Tribal officials are hoping the opportunity will help grow a workforce in Unalaska beyond the fishing industry.