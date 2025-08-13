Search Query
Show Search
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Contribute
© 2025 KUCB
Menu
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KUCB
All Streams
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Contribute
Tanang Awaa
Arts & Culture
Tanang Awaa welcomes adults to culture camp
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Tanang Awaa, which roughly translates to “work of my land” or “work of my country” in Unangam Tunuu, is a week-long culture camp for Alaska Native adults, hosted by the Qawalangin Tribe. This summer marked its second year.
Listen
•
2:19