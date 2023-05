Unalaska police say Francisco “Frankie” Garcia Santos, 40, provided pills containing fentanyl to Kieran Sean McCulley. McCulley, 32, was a crew member on the F/V Bulldog and died of an overdose when the boat was docked in Unalaska in January. Santos was arrested May 3, following an investigation by local police, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, and other federal agencies that Simms declined to name.