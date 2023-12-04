Search Query
Amendment 80
Science & Environment
Bottom-trawl gear to blame for most of this year’s fishery-related killer whale deaths, NOAA says
Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon
A federal investigation into the unusually large number of Bering Sea and Aleutian killer whales found dead this summer determined that most but not all of the deaths were killed by entanglement in fishing gear.