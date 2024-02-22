Unalaska Raiders prepare for regional basketball tournament

The Unalaska Raiders basketball teams recently returned from their longest trip of the year. First, they traveled to Ninilchik for the Ninilchik Invitational. Both teams made the championship game in that tournament, and took second place. The boys team lost to Ninilchik in their final game with a score of 63-48. The girls team played Nikiski in their final game, losing by 16 points. Gage Williams, Nick Kitsyuk, Cache Henning, Izabella Lopez and Kenzie Kochuten made the boys and girls All-Tournament Teams. Cache also won the Most Hustle Award. Then, on Sunday, both teams played rival Unalakaleet in a conference game for the number one seed in the region. The boys beat Unalakleet 57-54. The girls team lost 61-21. The next day, they played Lumen Christi, and the boys won, while the girls took another loss. Their next trip is the Regional Tournament March 7-9 to qualify for State.

