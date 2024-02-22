© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaska Raiders prepare for regional basketball tournament

KUCB | By Matheas Lopez
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:51 PM AKST
Abjiah Maynard-Gumbs putting the pressure on a CIA player.
Matheas Lopez
Abjiah Maynard-Gumbs putting the pressure on a CIA player.

The Unalaska Raiders basketball teams recently returned from their longest trip of the year. First, they traveled to Ninilchik for the Ninilchik Invitational. Both teams made the championship game in that tournament, and took second place. The boys team lost to Ninilchik in their final game with a score of 63-48. The girls team played Nikiski in their final game, losing by 16 points. Gage Williams, Nick Kitsyuk, Cache Henning, Izabella Lopez and Kenzie Kochuten made the boys and girls All-Tournament Teams. Cache also won the Most Hustle Award. Then, on Sunday, both teams played rival Unalakaleet in a conference game for the number one seed in the region. The boys beat Unalakleet 57-54. The girls team lost 61-21. The next day, they played Lumen Christi, and the boys won, while the girls took another loss. Their next trip is the Regional Tournament March 7-9 to qualify for State.
Tags
Sports BasketballUnalaska Athletics
Matheas Lopez
Matheas is a current senior at UCSD. He plans to go to college for sports journalism/communications. Watch all the UCSD sports!
See stories by Matheas Lopez