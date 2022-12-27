Newscast: 12/22/22

GCI connected its first Unalaska customers to its fastest 2 gig internet speeds this week, but most island residents will have to wait until the new year before logging on; the late Alaska Rep. Don Young is about to have an Aleutian volcano named after him, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to rename Mount Cerberus in his honor; and the National Weather Service still has a flood warning in effect, and there is still a potential for standing water and flash flooding in low lying areas.