The North Pacific Fishery Management Council on Sunday recommended a total allowable catch for the 2023 Eastern Bering Sea pollock fishery of 1.3 million metric tons; and Alaska’s new lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, has been involved in Alaska politics for the last 20 years, but has lived mostly out of the spotlight — now, as second in command she’ll oversee the state election system, and says she’s ready for the challenge.