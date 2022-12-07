© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Newscast: 12/07/22

Published December 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM AKST

There’s going to be a Tanner crab season in the Eastern Aleutians for the first time in five years, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game; ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections after the Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified; and congress has removed the “sunset” provision that could have brought an end to a federal program that arranges pro bono assistance to people seeking legal protection from domestic violence threats.

KUCB Newscasts
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member.
