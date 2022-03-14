Newscast: 03/14/22

The Unalaska school district’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee voted to stand down Wednesday, which means they won’t be meeting monthly to discuss the district’s COVID-19 protocols; state and federal lawmakers from Alaska are applauding the Biden administration’s decision to ban Russian seafood imports; and Alaska has a reputation for being independent and self-sufficient, but the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic tells a different story, one that underlines a long history of Alaska being a massive beneficiary of federal spending.