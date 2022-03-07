Newscast: 03/07/22

The body of a St. Paul toddler, who authorities say died at the hands of his foster parents, will be buried beside his mother on the remote Pribilof island; the International Longshore and Warehouse Union says they won’t touch Russian ships or cargo, in solidarity with Ukraine; and the Alaska Public Offices Commission filed an order that allows donors to give unlimited funds to state and local candidates in Alaska.

Correction: An earlier version of this newscast erroneously described the ILWU's decision as a "boycott," which is an incorrect description of the action taken by the union.