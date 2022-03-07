© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
padded_stars.jpg
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 03/07/22

Published March 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM AKST

The body of a St. Paul toddler, who authorities say died at the hands of his foster parents, will be buried beside his mother on the remote Pribilof island; the International Longshore and Warehouse Union says they won’t touch Russian ships or cargo, in solidarity with Ukraine; and the Alaska Public Offices Commission filed an order that allows donors to give unlimited funds to state and local candidates in Alaska.

Correction: An earlier version of this newscast erroneously described the ILWU's decision as a "boycott," which is an incorrect description of the action taken by the union.

KUCB Newscasts
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly