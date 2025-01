Fridays from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

This radio show was created in 2015 under the leadership of longtime morning DJ Vic Fisher. He often cohosted with Matt Lightner, and when Vic retired Matt kept the show going, often with Katherine McGlashan in the cohost seat. After the tragic loss of Matt Lightner in 2024, Katherine has taken over the helm of brightening Fridays on KUCB.