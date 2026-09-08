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A shift in the Pacific Plate lifted the Aleutians 7 million years ago, study finds

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Summer Bay, Unalaska.

Many of the Aleutian Islands rose at the same time, 5-7 million years ago. It was part of a geological event that showed up across the Pacific Rim, according to a study published on June 17.

Two researchers with Brown University measured the helium in 43 rocks, from Unalaska to Attu. They found 33 of the samples reached the surface in the same window.

“It's rare to see such a pattern across such large distances that you're seeing,” said Anahi Carrera, who led the study. “It's telling you, hey, something happened at this time.”

Carrera kept running into that same time period in other people’s work — the San Andreas Fault in California, the Alpine Fault in New Zealand, the Cascades and the Coast Mountains in British Columbia.

“I was like, ‘OK, so this is a very important geologic time period,’” she said. “Not just for the Aleutians, but across like the Pacific Rim or Ring of Fire.”

So she connected the dots.

Around 6 million years ago, the Pacific plate rotated about 10 degrees clockwise. That shift changed the pressure along the plate boundary, and according to Carrera’s paper, it helped pop up the Aleutian Islands.

What that would have been like to live through is unclear.

“If there were any people living there, they wouldn't necessarily realize that they were living in that period,” said Emily Cooperdock, co-author of the study. “But it has long-term impacts on how the islands' landforms evolve.”

What is clear is that the Aleutians are one-of-a-kind. Carrera said many volcanic island chains end up getting smashed into continents over millions of years.

“So it's very rare to have one as the Aleutian Islands that has been stable since its inception,” she said, “and that we're able to go on the ground and investigate what has happened, what processes have played, when when did volcanism happen, when were they uplifted, all of that.”

There’s more to come from Carrera on the Aleutians. She has a paper under review on Unalaska’s Shaler Mountains and why they’re so high.
Tags
Science & Environment Aleutiansaleutians regionaleutian islandsAleutian Island Chain
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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