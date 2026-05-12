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Federal agency reviews 90,000 public comments on Alaska seabed mining proposal

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:49 PM AKDT
This map shows areas of Alaska's federal offshore waters where the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking information for a potential seabed mineral lease sale.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
This map shows areas of Alaska's federal offshore waters where the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking information for a potential seabed mineral lease sale.

The public had many opinions about mining minerals on the seabed off Alaska’s coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management closed its public comment period on April 1, and now the agency is reviewing roughly 90,000 submissions.

It’s a first-of-its-kind lease sale, covering more than 113 million acres of federal offshore waters. It includes most of the Aleutian Islands, parts of the Bering Sea and Arctic Ocean, and parts of the Gulf of Alaska.

The comment period originally closed March 2, but the federal agency extended it through April 1. It drew what the bureau called a significant level of public participation, though the agency said it didn’t know whether 90,000 comments was the most it had ever received.

After reviewing the comments, the next step is called Area Identification. It is where the federal agency narrows down which specific areas, if any, move forward. There is no set timeline for that phase.

Several more steps would follow before any lease sale could occur. Those include an environmental analysis where agency scientists study the potential impacts of mining in those areas.
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Science & Environment Bureau of Ocean Energy Managementmining U.S. Department of the Interior
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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