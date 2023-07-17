© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register now for the Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic, coming up Aug. 12-13
Science & Environment
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Army Corps of Engineers to complete Unalaska Valley cleanup

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published July 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM AKDT
Courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The corps is finishing up the final two cleanup sites in the Unalaska Valley — one in the far back of the valley, the other up Ptarmigan Road in the Ski Bowl area.

The Army Corps of Engineers is cleaning up diesel-contaminated soil in Unalaska, nearing completion of the last remaining locations of their decades-long cleanup efforts in the Unalaska Valley.

They contracted with the recently-formed OC Environmental Services, an environmental firm owned and operated by Unalaska’s Native corporation, to conduct the field cleanup, and say the cleanup should be finished within the next few weeks.

When the U.S. military was in Unalaska during WWII, it used diesel for heating buildings. When troops left after the war, they buried the storage tanks underground, and the fuel leached into the soil.

The corps excavated many of the underground storage tanks in the 90s and 2000s, but that still left some unfinished cleanup — mainly they needed to test all the soil around where the tanks were buried to measure the contamination.

“[We] remove soils until screening indicates that the soils are clean,” said Rena Flint, who manages the cleanup for the corps. “Then backfill and restore the site.”

Dozens of sites have been remediated over the past few decades, leaving seven remaining.

And now, the corps is finishing up the final two — one in the far back of the valley, the other up Ptarmigan Road in the Ski Bowl area.

Flint said that while these are the final sites that need to be cleaned up in the residential area of the Unalaska Valley, there are still more locations around the island.

A group of community members chose the Unalaska Valley as the highest priority area during their ongoing meetings over the past two years. Next, the corps will turn to the second priorities from the list.

We next will be working on sites on Little South America and Summer Bay-Humpy Cove area,” Flint said.

Flint said she hopes to begin excavation work at those sites in summer 2024.

Community members are invited to attend a meeting in Unalaska on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to learn more about the local cleanup.

Tags
Science & Environment U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSFUDSFormerly Used Defense SitesWorld War IIAlaska State News
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • Regional
    Army corps makes plans to clean contaminated soil at WWII sites in Unalaska Valley
    Theo Greenly
    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they plan to remediate a half-dozen contaminated World War II sites in the Unalaska Valley this fall. They have been making slow but steady progress to remediate formerly used defense sites — or FUDS — across the island for decades.
  • “The primary purpose of the work is to continue to remove some petroleum-contaminated soil at a number of locations where we already removed the storage tanks," said Andy Sorum, the project manager at the Chernofski Harbor FUDS. This is the Corp’s third major cleanup in Chernofski Harbor in the last decade.
    Regional
    Army Corps moves forward to clean up WWII contamination in Chernofski Harbor
    Theo Greenly
    The Army Corps of Engineers is moving closer to dealing with a contaminated World War II-era military site long abandoned in the Aleutian Islands. At a meeting Wednesday night in Unalaska, representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers said they would send a contractor to Chernofski Harbor in May. They aim to remove around 800 tons of soil and debris that was contaminated by diesel oil tanks during World War II. The cleanup site covers more than 1,200 acres in Chernofski Harbor, on the southwestern edge of Unalaska Island. Chernofski village was inhabited for thousands of years, but people stopped living there in the early 20th century, and the navy operated a port there from 1942 to 1945.
  • Grenades, chemical weapons and other munitions have been turning up on the island’s hiking trails and beaches for decades.
    Regional
    Army Corps of Engineers teaches Unalaskans about unexploded ordnance safety
    Theo Greenly
    The Army Corps of Engineers visited Unalaska in late June to teach Unalaskans about unexploded ordnance — that is, undetonated explosives. The U.S. military left lots of unexploded ordnance when they were stationed in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. And grenades, chemical weapons and other munitions have been turning up on the island’s hiking trails and beaches for decades.
Load More