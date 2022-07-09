© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teaches Unalaskans about unexploded ordnance safety

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published July 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM AKDT
30UXO pic.jpg
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Grenades, chemical weapons and other munitions have been turning up on the island’s hiking trails and beaches for decades.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visited Unalaska in late June to teach Unalaskans about unexploded ordnance—that is, undetonated explosives.

The U.S. military left lots of unexploded ordnance when they were stationed in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. And grenades, chemical weapons and other munitions have been turning up on the island’s hiking trails and beaches for decades.

Brain McComas put in 20 years as an explosive ordnance master blaster, and now is a safety specialist with the corps.

He led the classes, and taught the participants about the 3Rs of Explosives Safety: Recognize, Retreat and Report.

“So you want to recognize, ‘Hey this might be an ordnance item, let me get out of the area,’” McComas said.

McComas stressed the importance of leaving the same way you came in, because there may be more explosives in the area.

“And then you call the police department, or the local authority that responds to your area,” McComas said.

But recognizing ordnance isn’t always so easy. McComas said things can change appearances after sitting outside for years or decades. Even he’s been fooled.

McComas said he once responded to a call on an Air Force base, where they found a mortar.

“I just looked at it, and I said, ‘That’s a VW muffler.’ Because that's what it looked like. And after contacting my office and doing research, it was a 1900s projectile, or mortar, called a Stokes mortar,” McComas said.

Rylee Lekanoff attended one of the Unalaska trainings. The 11th-grader grew up in Unalaska, and despite such a prevalence of unexploded ordnance in the area, she said she didn’t learn about proper protocol in school. Rather, it was her family who taught her.

“I heard a little bit about it growing up from my family. From my grandparents. One time my dad and a couple of his friends were out hiking and they found a live grenade,” Lekanoff said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has made several trips to Unalaska lately to clean up old military sites. They plan to clean up petroleum contamination early this fall. But it’s a long and slow process, and Unalaskans will likely be dealing with military debris for many decades to come.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
  • Unalaska.jpeg
    Regional
    Army corps makes plans to clean contaminated soil at WWII sites in Unalaska Valley
    Theo Greenly
    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they plan to remediate a half-dozen contaminated World War II sites in the Unalaska Valley this fall. They have been making slow but steady progress to remediate formerly used defense sites — or FUDS — across the island for decades.
  • The Cobra Dane radar at Eareckson Air Station, Shemya, Alaska.
    Regional
    Air Force fined more than $200,000 for hazardous waste mismanagement on Western Aleutian island
    Theo Greenly
    The U.S. Air Force has agreed to pay more than $200 thousand in fines for mismanaging hazardous waste on a distant island in the far Western Aleutians. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a June 23 statement that the Air Force stored hazardous waste without a permit at Eareckson Air Station, on Shemya Island.
  • PROCESSION.jpg
    Regional
    A decorated Unangax̂ soldier is finally honored after nearly a century
    Maggie Nelson
    For nearly 80 years, a small American flag placed by an old friend was the only thing that stood above the tundra, marking the plot of Army Pvt. George Fox in Unalaska’s cemetery.But on Monday, that all changed when the decorated fallen veteran’s resting place was finally recognized.Fox is the only known Unangax̂ soldier killed fighting in World War II and any war since, and for decades he was buried in an unmarked grave. This Memorial Day, he was finally honored with a gravestone in a long-awaited burial ceremony, which drew crowds from across the state and Lower 48 to the remote Aleutian community.
