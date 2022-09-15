© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season

KUCB | By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT
fish box
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
/
Subsistence foods are an essential part of life for the Unangax̂ community, who have been harvesting from land and sea for thousands of years.

Unalaska is most widely known for being a fishing port — the largest in the nation. Hundreds of millions of pounds of seafood are delivered to Unalaska’s processing plants every year. And generally, the local community also brings in large harvests through subsistence fishing.

But this year was tough. Qawalangin Tribe President Harriet Berikoff said rough boating weather and low salmon numbers at Wislow, the community’s largest subsistence salmon run, meant most families couldn’t fill their freezers.

HARRIET_1

It's been a tough year for a lot of the people that live here,” Berikoff said. “Most of us never even got to wet our nets because the weather was so bad. Some people got a few. But even [at Wislow], the count was very low compared to years ago.”

Subsistence foods are an essential part of life for the Unangax̂ community, who have been harvesting from land and sea for thousands of years. And Berikoff said the elders are especially hard hit when those resources run low.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska donated $22,000 of food to tribal members last week, September 7th, and the donations came in the form of a food box.

But these aren’t your typical food boxes of non-perishables, these are filled with 22 pounds of frozen sockeye salmon — filleted, vacuum packed, and ready to be stashed for the winter.

HARRIET_2

“Sockeye is a part of our diet and a lot of the elders and people, they don't have nets either,” Berikoff said. “So it's important that they get it and have a freezer. They could put it in there for the winter and they'll have fish all winter long.”

The 100 boxes came from Peter Pan Seafoods in Port Moller. Berikoff said the tribe used federal funds to help purchase them and that they are planning to buy the boxes again next year.

In addition to donating to tribal members, fish boxes were handed out to every resident at the Unalaska Senior Center.

Tags
Science & Environment subsistenceSubsistence HarvestingQAWALANGIN TRIBESALMONfood insecurityWEIRMCLEES LAKE
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Raised in the heart of the Aleutians, Kanesia is passionate about tribal wellness and her Unangan heritage. A Western Washington University graduate and returned Peace Corps Volunteer, Kanesia is grateful to be home in Unalaska capturing the beauty of her culture and community.
See stories by Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Related Content
Load More