The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fishing Report For Sept. 13, 2021
Regulation reminders:
- The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.
- Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk/Unalaska Lake drainage) is closed to fishing for sockeye year-round.
- The saltwaters of Summer Bay within 250 yds of the creek mouth, as well as all of the freshwaters of the Summer Bay Lake drainage are closed to sportfishing through the end of the year.
- All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year-round.
- The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish
Fishing reports:
- Don’t forget that the saltwaters around Summer Bay creek and all of the freshwaters of the drainage are closed to fishing now.
- Silvers are showing up around the bay with some being caught on Front Beach and Town Creek, Morris Cove and Broad Bay.
- There hasn’t been much word on silvers at Shaishnikof River yet. Remember that this area still has a bag limit of 2 per day for silvers.
- There are still a couple bright pinks around, which is super late, but they are fun to catch and can be good eating still.
- Halibut and cod fishing has been good inside Unalaska Bay still and some folks have mentioned catching black cod in the deeper spots as well.
- There haven’t been any new reports of any catches of crab lately.
- All anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.