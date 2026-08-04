Golden king crab season opens in the Aleutian Islands

Golden king crab season opened on Saturday in the Aleutian Islands. The total allowable catch this year is 13% higher than it was last season.

Ethan Nichols, a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said that reflects a sizable increase for the western area of the fishery, at over a million and a half pounds this season.

“The quota in the east this year is a very slight decrease from last season,” he said. “It's down 4%. In the western area, it’s a 79% increase.”

Due to the size of the fishery, it’s split into two different management areas: one east of Atka , and the other to the west.

“The east has more fishable depths,” Nichols explained, “You get further west, and much smaller islands that drop off quicker.”

Even with a slight decrease in allowable catch this year, the eastern area’s three-million-pound limit is still about twice the size of the west’s limit.

Nichols said just four vessels are expected to fish for golden king crab this season.

“I think it’s a really unique crab fishery, just where the fishing occurs, it being a deep water fishery from a select few vessels,” he said. “I’m excited about the upcoming season.”

The fishery was worth $29.5 million at the dock last year, according to preliminary figures from Fish and Game.

This year’s season will end next April.