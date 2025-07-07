Salmon numbers at Iliuliuk weir surpass last year’s count

Unalaska is entering the height of its sockeye salmon season, and early numbers from the Iliuliuk weir have shown huge improvements from last year.

Over 400 sockeye have been counted as of July 7, surpassing last year’s initial total of just 46 sockeye.

Shanoy Anderson is the Environmental Director at the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and is leading the second season of a five-year NOAA Pacific Salmon Coastal Recovery Grant project along with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG). She said low water affected last year’s run.

“Late last June, July, the water levels dropped too low, enough to trap salmon downstream and prevent them from passing the weir,” said Anderson.

The Iliuliuk weir, located at the mouth of Iliuliuk Lake behind the Unalaska Senior Center, was installed for the first time in 2024. The goal was to count salmon and collect biological and habitat data as fish passed through the structure on their way upstream to spawn.

However, low water levels in Iliuliuk Creek left many salmon stranded behind a gravel bar and unable to reach the weir. Anderson said the team could see the fish downstream.

“After they pulled the weir for the season, then the water level rose, and then salmon were able to make it through the lake,” she said. “At this point, we did drone surveys and were able to obtain some escapement counts.”

Those post-season drone counts are still being analyzed by ADFG.

So far this year, conditions have been more favorable. Anderson said that low water levels have not been an issue yet this season. The team plans to conduct another round of drone surveys after the season to assess late escapement into the lake.

Typically, the Qawalangin Tribe and the state department also monitor salmon runs at McLees Lake, farther from town. However, the weir was not installed this year due to a lack of funding. Instead, fixed fishing closures have been implemented.

From July 1–9, salmon harvesting is prohibited within 500 yards of the McLees Lake river mouth.

The tribe and ADFG have reapplied for funding to install the McLees weir next summer.

In town, subsistence fishing regulations around Iliuliuk Creek and Unalaska Lake remain unchanged from last year. Fishing for salmon upstream of the weir is prohibited. However, subsistence fishing for pink salmon is allowed 300 feet downstream of the weir.

Subsistence harvesters are required to have state-issued permits, which are available at the ADFG office. Sport fishing licenses can be purchased at Safeway, Three Bears, or LFS – Unalaska’s marine supply store.

This story includes audio that references a count of 70 sockeye salmon at the Iliuliuk Lake weir. Since the time of recording, that number increased to 400 sockeye.