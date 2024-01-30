© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaskans celebrate Russian Orthodox Christmas with starring ceremony

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:01 PM AKST
Some of the stars used in the Unalaska ceremony are decades old and have been passed down among family members for generations.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Some of the stars used in the Unalaska ceremony are decades old and have been passed down among family members for generations.

Congregants gathered at Unalaska’s Church of the Holy Ascension to celebrate Russian Orthodox Christmas, otherwise known as Slavi, on Jan. 7. At the height of the ceremony, church bells rang and the crowd sang in Russian, English, Church Slavonic and Unangam Tunuu, while some members of the church spun brightly-colored stars.

This was the second in-person starring ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first Christmas service led by Father Timothy Kolb, Unalaska’s newest resident Russian Orthodox priest. Kolb arrived in September, filling a vacancy that lasted a few months in the spring and summer.

At the height of the ceremony, church bells rang and the crowd sang in Russian, English, Church Slavonic and Unangam Tunuu, while some members of the church spun brightly-colored stars.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
At the height of the ceremony, church bells rang and the crowd sang in Russian, English, Church Slavonic and Unangam Tunuu, while some members of the church spun brightly-colored stars.

Kolb said the ceremony offers a sense of connection across time.

“This is not something new,” he said. “This is not something we're coming up with on our own. It's something that we're participating in and joining in: centuries of tradition, centuries of singing these songs and these hymns, and we’re using the exact same language.”

Kolb came to Unalaska with his wife, Beth Kolb. She said that the Unalaska starring was her first.

“This is our first time because, in Wasilla — where we came from, starring is not a tradition there,” she said. “It's a newer parish, it's actually the newest in the diocese. This is the oldest. So it's kind of a fun little switcheroo.”

Beth said the stars used in the ceremony symbolize connection to Jesus Christ.

“That star represents that He can find us anywhere,” she said.

Rufina Shaishnikoff attended the starring at Holy Ascension. Communities like Unalaska help keep the tradition alive, she said.

“Father Michael Oleksa — the one who just passed away — he was from Ukraine, and he found places [in Ukraine] where they actually still do this,” Shaishnikoff said. “But other than the Native villages of Alaska, I think the tradition has died out.”

Some of the stars used in the Unalaska ceremony are decades old and have been passed down among family members for generations.
Tags
Regional Arts and CultureChurch of the Holy AscensionRussian Orthodox Christmasunalaska
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
  • On Russian Orthodox Christmas, congregants stood at the front of the church, spinning large, colorfully decorated stars in clockwise circles, and the choir sang traditional songs in Russian, Unangam Tunuu, English and the Eastern Orthodox Church’s liturgical language, Slavonic.
    Arts & Culture
    Unalaska has first in-person Christmas starring since pandemic’s onset
    Theo Greenly
    The local Russian Orthodox community celebrated Slavi, or Russian Christmas, over the weekend, which follows the Julian calendar and takes place Jan. 7. It was the first time the church held in-person Christmas services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unalaska’s Church of the Holy Ascension is one of the oldest churches in Alaska, and arguably the oldest Russian Orthodox church in the state. On Russian Orthodox Christmas, congregants stood at the front of the church, spinning large, colorfully decorated stars in clockwise circles, while the choir sang traditional songs in Russian, Unangam Tunuu, English and the Eastern Orthodox Church’s liturgical language, Slavonic.
  • The most recent version of the Church of the Holy Ascension was built in 1894.
    Regional
    New resident priest holds first service at Unalaska’s Church of the Holy Ascension
    Andy Lusk
    Unalaska's iconic Russian Orthodox cathedral has a new resident priest, who says he is excited to get to know the town.
  • Regional
    Bishop Alexei of the Orthodox Church of Alaska makes first Aleutians visit
    Theo Greenly
    A photo essay following Bishop Alexei of the Orthodox Church of Alaska on his first visit to Atka, one of the westernmost communities in the United States. St. Nicholas Church is one of the oldest Orthodox parishes in Alaska, founded in 1825. There, Bishop Alexei performed the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, which is only served when the bishop is present, as well as St. Nicholas service for the church's patron saint.
Load More